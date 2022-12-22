Rams Designate OT Chandler Brewer To Return From IR, Make Two PS Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have designated OT Chandler Brewer to return from injured reserve and signed WRs Lance Lenoir and Jerreth Sterns to the practice squad.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Returned to Practice, Designated for Return T Chandler Brewer

• Signed to Practice Squad WR Lance Lenoir, WR Jerreth Sterns — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 22, 2022

Brewer, 25, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee back in 2019 before catching on with the Rams.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a futures contract with the deal back in February and has bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad this season.

In 2022, Brewer has appeared in four games and started twice.