Rams Designate RB Kyren Williams & DB Jason Taylor II To Return

The Los Angeles Rams announced they designated RB Kyren Williams and DB Jason Taylor II to return from injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return, Returned to Practice DB Jason Taylor II, RB Kyren Williams — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 22, 2023

This opens both players’ 21-day windows to practice before being activated.

Williams, 23, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in this year’s draft. He signed his four-year, $3,970,404 rookie deal with the Rams.

In 2023, Williams has appeared in six games for the Rams and rushed for 456 yards on 97 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 105 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.