Rams Designate TE Hunter Long To Return From IR

Rams TE Hunter Long was designated to return from IR on Wednesday and will open up his 21-day practice window, per Jourdan Rodrigue.
Long, 25, was a two-year starter at Boston College, a first-team All-ACC in 2020 and a second-team All-American in 2020. The Dolphins took Long with pick No. 81 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft
Long was entering the third year of a four-year deal worth $4,968,706 that included a $973,604 signing bonus when he was traded to the Rams.
In 2022, Long appeared in nine games but did not record a stat on offense.
