Rams Designating OL Steve Avila & Jonah Jackson To Return This Week

Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters on Monday they will designate OL Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson to return from injured reserve this week, per Jourdan Rodrigue.

This will open a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

They’ll be welcome reinforcements for the Rams whenever they can return to the lineup, as Los Angeles has won three straight to get back into the mix in the NFC West and continues to get healthier.

Avila, 24, was a three-year starter at TCU, earning consensus All-American honors in 2022 and as well as first-team All-Big 12 in 2021 and 2022.

The Rams drafted him in the second round with the No. 36 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $9,252,708 rookie contract that includes a $3,729,242 signing bonus.

In 2024, Avila has appeared in one game for the Rams and made one start at guard.

Jackson, 27, was a two-year starter at Rutgers before transferring to Ohio State, earning first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American honors.

The Lions traded up with the Colts to select him with the No. 75 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4,665,947 rookie contract that included a $1,048,559 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Rams.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 12 games with 12 starts for the Lions at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 34 guard out of 78 qualifying players.