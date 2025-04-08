Sean McVay Says He Hasn’t Done Much Work On Quarterback Class

The Rams re-signed QB Matthew Stafford to a revised deal this offseason but will need to find a long-term solution at the position sooner than later.

Sitting at No. 26 overall, the Rams could look to add someone to take over for Stafford eventually. While HC Sean McVay knows Stafford’s time in the league is running out, he claims he hasn’t done much work on the quarterback class, implying they won’t take on in this year’s draft.

“I think that’s unlikely. I’ll be honest with you, I haven’t done a whole lot of work on the quarterbacks,” McVay said, via Jacksonville Jaguars on SI. “I feel really good about where our quarterback room is, even though we’re not naïve to the fact that Matthew’s hopefully got a couple more years that he wants to play but he’s also earned the right to say, ‘After this year, I’m going to go ahead and hang them up.’ But I’m hopeful that’s not the case, but I haven’t done enough work to really have an educated opinion on that. That’s not something I would see us going – but maybe not, huh?”

McVay, 39, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as an assistant back in 2008. He was hired a few years later by Washington as their assistant TEs coach and he managed to work his way up to offensive coordinator before the Rams brought him in as their head coach in 2017.

McVay was Coach of the Year after his first season in Los Angeles in 2017. The Rams signed him to an extension in September 2022.

In eight seasons as the Rams head coach, McVay has led the team to a record of 80-52 (60.6 percent) to go along with six playoff appearances (8-5 record) and two trips to the Super Bowl, with one championship.