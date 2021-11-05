Rams Place DL Sebastian Joseph-Day On Injured Reserve

Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that DL Sebastian Joseph-Day needs surgery for an injured pec and they aren’t sure if he will play again this year, per Andrew Siciliano.

Los Angeles confirmed that they have placed Joseph-Day on the injured reserve.

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day placed on Injured Reserve, set to undergo surgery to repair pec injury. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 5, 2021

Joseph-Day, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

Joseph-Day will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Joseph-Day has appeared seven games for the Rams and recorded 38 tackles and three sacks.