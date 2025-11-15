Rams Elevate K Harrison Mevis For Week 11

Adam Schefter reports that the Rams are elevating K Harrison Mevis for Week 11. It will be his second call-up from the practice squad since joining the team.

Mevis will start over K Joshua Karty, who has struggled with missed kicks this season.

Mevis, 23, is nicknamed “The Thiccer Kicker” due to his size of 5’11 243 pounds. He went undrafted out of Missouri in 2024 before catching on with Carolina.

After being released by the Panthers, he spent the 2025 spring season with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL, then had a stint with the Jets during the offseason.

In 2025, Mevis has appeared in one game for the Rams and made all six of his extra-point attempts.