Rams Elevate RB Ronnie Rivers

The Rams announced that they have elevated RB Ronnie Rivers for their upcoming game in Week 7.

Rivers, 26, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He was cut in training camp as a rookie and caught on with the Seahawks, but was among their final roster cuts.

Rivers signed on with the Rams’ practice squad in 2022 and has been with the team for the past three seasons.

In 2024, Rivers appeared in 17 games for the Rams and rushed for 99 yards on 22 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 34 yards receiving.