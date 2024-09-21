Rams Elevating Two Players

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the Rams are elevating WR Xavier Smith and TE Nikola Kalinic to the active roster for Week 3.

Kalinic, 27, is a former second-round pick by the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019. The Colts signed Kalinic in 2022 to a futures deal and he spent the season between the practice squad and active roster before ultimately being waived back in May 2023.

Kalinic later caught on with the Rams in training camp of 2023 and re-signed a futures contract after the season. He was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp this year before returning to their practice squad.

During his two-year career, Kalinic appeared in 30 games for the Tiger-Cats and recorded 23 receptions for 192 yards (8.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.

In 2024, Kalinic has appeared in one game for the Rams and recorded no statistics.