Rams Waive WR DeSean Jackson

Update:

The Los Angeles Rams have now officially waived WR DeSean Jackson on Tuesday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Rams are expected to waive veteran WR DeSean Jackson after no trade surfaced before the deadline.

Jackson has already confirmed that he’s parting ways with the Rams:

The two sides had a discussion Friday and left with a mutual agreement to look for a trade. However, reports later mentioned that he could end up being cut in the end.

Jackson, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2008. He spent six years with the Eagles before signing a three-year, $24 million contract with Washington back in 2014.

After three years with Washington, Jackson once again departed in free agency and agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers. He was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2019 season when the Bucs later traded him to the Eagles.

From there, Jackson signed a new three-year, $27 million deal with Philadelphia. However, the Eagles released him back in February. He later signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Rams in March.

In 2021, Jackson has appeared in seven games for the Rams and caught eight passes for 221 yards receiving and one touchdown.