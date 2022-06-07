Rams Fifth-Round RB Kyren Williams Suffered Broken Foot

Jourdan Rodrigue reports that Rams rookie RB Kyren Williams suffered a broken foot and has already had surgery. He is currently expected to return at the beginning of training camp.

Williams, 21, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame and was named Second Team All-ACC in 2020.

He signed his four-year rookie deal with the team on June 6th along with seventh-round CB Derion Kendrick.

During his three years at Notre Dame, Williams has 419 carries for 2,153 yards (5.1 YPC) and 27 touchdowns.

