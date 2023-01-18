Rams Fire Five Coaches

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Rams are parting ways with several coaches after a disappointing 2023 season.

The list of coaches not returning includes:

OL coach Kevin Carberry

Special Teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis

DB Coach Jonathan Cooley

Assistant DL Skyler Jones

Defensive Assistant Lance Schulters

Rams HC Sean McVay made it clear that there were going to be changes to the coaching staff this offseason, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

The Rams will also need to replace OC Liam Cohen, who returned to Kentucky as their offensive coordinator.

DeCamillis, 57, began his NFL coaching career with the Broncos back in 1988 as their special teams coach. After five years with the Broncos, DeCamillis worked for a number of teams including the Giants, Falcons, Jaguars, Cowboys and Bears before returning to the Broncos as their special teams coordinator in 2015.

DeCamillis hired away by the Jaguars in 2017 and he ended up departing for the Rams special teams coordinator job in 2021.