Rams G Jonah Jackson Suffered Fractured Scapula, Likely Headed To Injured Reserve

Rams G Jonah Jackson suffered a fractured scapula and is likely headed to injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport.

It’s an unfortunate break for Jackson, who missed a large chunk of the preseason with a similar injury.

Jackson, 27, was a two-year starter at Rutgers before transferring to Ohio State, earning first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American honors.

The Lions traded up with the Colts to select him with the No. 75 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4,665,947 rookie contract that included a $1,048,559 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Rams.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 12 games with 12 starts for the Lions at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 34 guard out of 78 qualifying players.

