Rams G Logan Bruss Suffers Torn ACL, Out For The Season

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams HC Sean McVay revealed that third-round rookie G Logan Bruss suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of 2022.

You can expect the Rams to place him on injured reserve and sign another player to the roster in his place in the coming days.

Bruss, 22, was redshirted during his freshman season at Wisconsin due to a broken left foot. He was named Second Team All-Big Ten in 2021.

The Rams selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

During his four years at Wisconsin, Bruss started in 35 of his 42 games and played 26 games at right tackle, six games at right guard, and three games at tight end.

We will have more news on Bruss as it becomes available.