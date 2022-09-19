Rams G Tremayne Anchrum Out Indefinitely With Fractured Fibula

According to Ian Rapoport, Rams G Tremayne Anchrum is out indefinitely after suffering a fractured fibula in the Week 2 win against the Falcons.

Anchrum was making his first career start so this is an unfortunate break for a young player. It’s also the third interior offensive lineman the Rams have lost to injury, although C Brian Allen is expected back in a few weeks.

Rapoport says the Rams will place him on injured reserve.

Anchrum, 24, was drafted by the Rams in the seventh round out of Clemson in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3.37 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $895,000 in 2022.

For his career, Anchrum has appeared in 14 games for the Rams with one start at right guard.