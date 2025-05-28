Rams Have Made ‘positive progress’ Regarding Extension For RB Kyren Williams

Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters on Wednesday that they’ve made “positive progress” on a potential long-term extension for RB Kyren Williams, per Sarah Barshop.

McVay added that the dialogue between the Rams and Williams’ agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has been “really healthy.”

The Rams previously met with Williams’ reps at the owners meetings back in March to discuss a potential extension.

Rams GM Les Snead said at the time that their goal is to “engineer a long-term partnership” with Williams, who has been a big part of the offense the last two years and is going into the final year of his rookie contract.

Williams, 24, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3,970,404 rookie deal and is set to make a base salary of $985,000 in 2025.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Rams and rushed for 1,299 yards on 316 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with 34 receptions for 182 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.

