Rams Have Opened Exploratory Trade Talks For Quarterbacks & Possibly Moving Jared Goff

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports that the Rams have opened “exploratory talks” with multiple teams regarding the possibility of trading QB Jared Goff and acquiring a new quarterback.

Rodrigue says the Rams are willing to $22.2 million of dead money they would take on by trading Goff for the right deal. Should the Rams wait until after June 1, that figure drops to just $6.8 million, but moves the remaining $15.8 million to 2022.

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, considering that both Rams HC Sean McVay and GM Les Snead were noncommittal about Goff and his status as the team’s starting quarterback.

Jeremy Fowler reported Friday that Matthew Stafford considers the Rams to be a viable contender to trade for him and that the Rams have explored a potential deal for him.

It’s worth mentioning that the Lions hired former Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes as their new GM, so it’s at least possible a deal could be made.

Deshaun Watson has also been linked to the Rams, but Los Angeles is currently without their first-round pick this year and the Texans have maintained that they aren’t interested in moving their star quarterback.

Goff is expected to compete with John Wolford for the starting quarterback job, assuming the Rams don’t pull off a trade for a quarterback in the coming months.

Goff, 26, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of Cal back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019.

According to Over The Cap, trading Goff would free up $12.245 million in cap space and result in a $22.2 million dead money charge.

In 2020, Goff appeared in 15 games for the Rams and thrown for 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He has also rushed for 76 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Rams and Goff as the news is available.