Rams Hiring Former Chargers Interim HC Giff Smith As DL Coach

According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams are hiring former Chargers interim HC Giff Smith as their defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Giff, 55, got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 1991. After bouncing around to Georgia, Georgia Southern, Tulane, and Georgia Tech, Giff made the jump to the NFL in 2010 as the Bills’ defensive line coach.

He served as the Titans’ defensive line coach from 2014-2015 and was hired by the Chargers to the same role from 2016-2021. Los Angeles named him outside linebackers coach last offseason and was named interim head coach after the organization parted ways with Brandon Staley.