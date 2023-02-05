Rams Hiring Nick Caley As TEs Coach

Albert Breer reports that the Rams are hiring Patriots TEs coach Nick Caley as their new tight ends coach under Sean McVay.

This is an interesting move for a few reasons.

First, Caley drew interest from the Patriots, Jets and Texans for their offensive coordinator jobs and Breer says he had other inquiries. Second, he’s making a lateral move to join Los Angeles.

Although, Breer says that Caley saw this as the best fit for him.

McVay has been reworking his coaching staff this offseason and has done a pretty good job landing Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator and now Caley as TEs coach.

Caley, 39, began his coaching career at John Carroll as a student assistant in 2005. He worked for a number of colleges before the Patriots hired him as an offensive assistant in 2015.

Caley was promoted to tight ends coach in 2017 and has held the position ever since.