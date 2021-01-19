Rams Hiring Raheem Morris As Defensive Coordinator

Josina Anderson reports that the Rams are hiring former Falcons interim HC Raheem Morris as their next defensive coordinator.

Earlier today, Mike Garafolo also reported that LA was focused on Morris as their next defensive coordinator, so it appears they got their guy to replace former DC Brandon Staley, now the head coach of the Chargers.

Morris had numerous opportunities after Atlanta elected not to retain him full-time following his stint as the interim head coach. He interviewed for the Jaguars’ head-coaching job and was a candidate for multiple defensive coordinator vacancies, including in Jacksonville.

Morris, 44, began coaching at Hofstra as a graduate assistant back in 1998. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and managed to work his way up to head coach in 2009.

The Buccaneers fired Morris after three seasons. He spent a few years with the Redskins before the Falcons hired him as their assistant head coach/DBs coach in 2015.

As the Buccaneers head coach, Morris led the team to a record of 17-31 (35.4 percent) over the course of three seasons. Since taking over the Falcons, Morris has led them to a 4-6 record.

In 2020, Morris led the Falcons to a 4-7 record after taking over for Dan Quinn midseason.