Rams Hiring Scott Frost As Senior Football Analyst

Pete Thamel reports that the Rams are expected to hire former Nebraska HC Scott Frost as a Senior Football Analyst.

Frost went 13-0 as the head coach of UCF in 2017, played five seasons in the NFL as a defensive back, and worked as an assistant at Oregon.

Frost, 49, was selected in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft by the Jets after playing collegiately at Stanford and Nebraska.

He went on to play for both the Browns and the Packers before retiring as a member of the Buccaneers in 2003.

From there, Frost worked as a graduate assistant at Nebraska and Kansas State before moving on to Northern Iowa as a linebackers coach. He landed a job as a wide receivers coach at Oregon before later accepting a role as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

In 2016, Frost landed his first head coaching job at UCF and led the team to an undefeated season in 2017. From 2018 to 2022 he was the head coach at his alma mater, Nebraska, yet was later fired by the team following a loss to Georgia Southern and has spent the last two seasons out of football.

For his career, Frost has compiled a head coaching record of 35-38 during his time at UCF and Nebraska.