Rams Hiring Sean Desai For Senior Defensive Role

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Rams are hiring former Eagles DC Sean Desai in a senior defensive role for the 2024 season.

Desai, 40, began his coaching career at Temple back in 2006 as a defensive and special teams coach. He later became the assistant director of football operations at the University of Miami.

After one year at Boston College, the Bears hired Desai as a quality control coach. He was later promoted to their safeties coach for the 2019 season and again to defensive coordinator in 2021.

Desai left Chicago’s coaching staff after Matt Nagy was fired and joined the Seahawks as their associate head coach. He also worked with the secondary before accepting the defensive coordinator job with the Eagles last year.

He was let go by the Eagles back in January and has since interviewed for defensive coordinator jobs with the Bills and Falcons.

We will have more news on Desai and the Rams as it becomes available.