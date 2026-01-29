Rams Hiring ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Rams are hiring former Browns ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone in the same role.

Ventrone also had interest from the Steelers after the Browns hired new HC Todd Monken and he was not staying on the staff. He had been Cleveland’s ST coordinator for the last three seasons.

Ventrone, 43, was a former linebacker who went undrafted out of Villanova back in 2005. He played out his career with the Patriots, Jets, Browns, and 49ers before retiring in 2014.

He began his coaching career as the Patriots’ assistant special teams coach from 2015-2017 and signed on as the Colts’ special teams coordinator in 2018. The Browns hired him in the same role in 2023.