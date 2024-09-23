Rams Hosted WR Jalen Reagor For Visit

Mike Garafolo reports that the Rams hosted free agent WR Jalen Reagor for a visit on Monday.

Reagor, 25, was a three-year starter at TCU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a receiver and returner before being selected by the Eagles with the No. 21 pick in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Reagor signed a four-year, $13,270,677 rookie contract that includes a $7,211,401 signing bonus. Reagor was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after his fifth-year option was declined.

Philadelphia later traded Reagor to the Vikings for a seventh-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 fourth.

Reagor was waived by Minnesota coming out of the preseason and he later joined the Patriots. New England waived him coming out of the preseason in 2024 and re-signed him to the practice squad before letting him go in September.

In 2023, Reagor appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and caught seven passes for 138 yards receiving.