Rams Interviewing Aubrey Pleasant & Chris Shula For DC Position

Jourdan Rodrigue reports that Rams DB coach/passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant and ILB coach/pass rush coordinator Chris Shula will interview for the team’s defensive coordinator job this week.

The following is a current list of candidates for the position:

Former Chargers HC Brandon Staley (Interview)

(Interview) Cowboys DL coach Aden Durde (Interview)

(Interview) Ravens DB Coach Dennard Wilson (Interview)

(Interview) Former Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interview)

(Interview) Rams DBs coach/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant (Interview)

(Interview) ILBs coach/pass rush coordinator Chris Shula (Interview)

Pleasant, 37, took his first college coaching job in 2012 with Michigan as their assistant DB coach. From there, he worked for the Browns and Washington before joining the Rams in 2017.

Pleasant has coached both sides of the ball and eventually settled in as the Rams’ CBs coach. Pleasant eventually landed with the Lions in 2021 as their defensive back coach and passing game coordinator.

From there, Pleasant finished out the remainder of the 2022 season as a consultant for Green Bay before rejoining the Rams in a new capacity.

Shula, 37, is the son of Dave Shula and the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. He began his coaching career with the Chargers as a defensive quality control coach back in 2015.

He then became an assistant linebackers coach for the Rams during the 2017 season and was promoted to OLB coach in 2019 before becoming the LB coach in 2020.

In 2022, the Rams promoted Shula to passing game coordinator and DB coach. He also won a Super Bowl with Los Angeles in 2021.