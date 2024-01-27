Rams Interviewing Ravens DB Coach Dennard Wilson For DC Position

Adam Schefter reports that the Rams will interview Ravens DB coach Dennard Wilson for their defensive coordinator position. He is also interviewing for the same role with the Giants and Titans.

Wilson, 41, worked as a pro scout for the Bears before beginning his coaching career with the Rams back in 2012 as their defensive quality control coach. He worked his way up to DBs coach before taking the same job with the Jets in 2017.

From there, the Eagles hired Wilson as their passing game coordinator/DBs coach for the 2019 season before signing with the Ravens for the same role in March of last year.

We will have more news on Wilson and the Rams defensive coordinator search as it becomes available.