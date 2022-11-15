Rams Lose Two More Offensive Linemen To Significant Injury

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, a beaten-up Rams offensive line has taken two more hits.

Rams OL Chandler Brewer suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain during the Week 10 game against the Cardinals and played through it. He’ll need surgery, however, and miss four to six weeks, per Rodrigue.

She adds Rams OL Alaric Jackson has blood clots and needs to go on medication. He won’t be able to play again this season.

Both are candidates to go on injured reserve.

Jackson, 24, is a four-year starter at Iowa and was a first-team All-Big Ten recipient in 2020, third-team All-Big Ten in 2019, second-team All-Big Ten in 2018, and a Freshman All-American in 2017.

He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft and has made the team each of the past two seasons.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in eight games and made six starts for the Rams between right guard and left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 35 guard out of 82 qualifying players.

Brewer, 25, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee back in 2019 and ended up catching on with the Rams. He was waived coming out the preseason and signed to the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster late in the season.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and spent the 2021 season on the practice squad as well. He signed a futures contract with the Rams for 2022 and started the season on the practice squad again before being promoted.

In 2022, Brewer has appeared in four games for the Rams and made two starts.