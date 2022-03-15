Rams LT Andrew Whitworth Retires From NFL

Rams LT Andrew Whitworth announced that he’s retiring from the NFL on Tuesday.
Whitworth, 40, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2006. He spent 11 years in Cincinnati before signing a three-year, $33.75 million contract that included $15 million guaranteed with the Rams in 2017.
Whitworth made a base salary of $10.25 million for the 2019 season. The Rams brought him back on a three-year extension in 2020.
Whitworth has already announced that he expects this season to be his last and took a $3 million pay cut to retain a roster spot with the Rams last year.
In 2021, Whitworth appeared in and started in 15 games for the Rams at left tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!
As Bengals fans, we were sad we lost, but happy for Whitworth and family. He’s always been a class act.