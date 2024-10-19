Rams Activating DB Ahkello Witherspoon From PS

The Rams announced they are activating veteran DB Ahkello Witherspoon from the practice squad for Week 7.

Witherspoon, 29, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.88 million contract that included a $973,572 signing bonus.

The Seahawks signed Whitherspoon to a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2021. However, Seattle traded Witherspoon to the Steelers coming out of camp. He re-signed to a two-year deal in Pittsburgh last offseason.

The Steelers elected to cut Witherspoon back in May of last year and he signed on with the Rams.

In 2024, Witherspoon has appeared in all two games for the Rams and recorded four tackles.