Rams Made A Run At Trading For Aaron Rodgers, Packers “Adamant” They Weren’t Trading Him

Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times (per Jordan Heck) mentioned on NFL Network that the Rams actually “made a run” at trying to trade for Aaron Rodgers before they completed the deal with the Lions for Matthew Stafford.

However, Farmer says the Packers were “adamant” that they were not trading Rodgers, despite the inquiry.

There had been speculation that Rodgers could be available for trade after his comments regarding his uncertain future in Green Bay.

However, Packers CEO Mark Murphy said during an appearance on “The 5th Quarter Show” on WNFL last week that Rodgers “will be back” with the team in 2021.

“There’s no way in heck Aaron is not gonna be on the Packers,” Murphy said, via NFL.com. “He’s going to be the MVP of the league, might have had his best year ever, he’s our unquestioned leader, and we’re not idiots.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur also said he fully expects Rodgers to back with the team next season.

“I sure as hell hope so,” LaFleur said. “I mean, the guy is the MVP of this league. He is the heart and soul of our football team. Hell yeah, he better be back here. He’s our leader. Just so appreciative of him buying into what we’re trying to get done around here and leading that group. His voice carries a lot of weight in that locker room.”

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a league source, reported that Rodgers wants a new contract, which would give him some clarity on his future in Green Bay, so that’s at least something to keep an eye on in the coming months.

Rodgers has another three years remaining on his current deal and is owed $22.35 million in 2021, $25.5 million in 2022, and $25.5 million in 2023. He currently ranks fifth in new-money average value among quarterbacks and is coming off of an MVP season.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Trading Rodgers this offseason would result in $5.516 million of cap room and $31,556,000 in dead money.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.