Rams Make Four Moves Including Activating RB Darrell Henderson

The Los Angeles Rams announced four moves on Friday ahead of Super Bowl 56, including activating RB Darrell Henderson and DT Sebastian Joseph-Day from injured reserve and placing TE Tyler Higbee and OT Joseph Noteboom on the injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions

• Activated from Reserve RB Darrell Henderson Jr., NT Sebastian Joseph-Day

• Reserve/Injured TE Tyler Higbee, T Joseph Noteboom — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 11, 2022

Henderson, 24, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis after Los Angeles traded up with the Buccaneers to acquire him. He signed a four-year, $4.21 million rookie contract.

In 2021, Henderson has appeared in 12 games for the Rams, rushing for 688 yards and five touchdowns on 149 carries (4.6 YPC). He has also caught 29 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns.

Joseph-Day, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Joseph-Day has appeared seven games for the Rams and recorded 38 tackles and three tackles for loss by way of three sacks.