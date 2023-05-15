Rams Make Four Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced a series of roster moves on Monday including signing DB Timarcus Davis and waiving WR Tyler Hudson, LB Matthew Jester and DB Jaiden Woodbey.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Free Agent Signing DB Timarcus Davis

• Waived, No Recall WR Tyler Hudson, LB Matthew Jester, DB Jaiden Woodbey — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 15, 2023

Davis wound up going undrafted out of Arizona State a few weeks ago. He originally began his college career at Baylor before transferring to Arizona State for the 2019 season.

For his career, Davis appeared in 41 games and recorded 59 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery and 10 pass defenses.