Rams Make Six Moves Including Placing CB Troy Hill On IR

The Los Angles Rams announced six roster moves on Tuesday, including placing CB Troy Hill and G Tremayne Anchrum on injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/Injured T Tremayne Anchrum Jr., DB Troy Hill

• Signed G Oday Aboushi to Active Roster

• Signed to Practice Squad DE Zach VanValkenburg

• Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad LS Matt Overton

• Waived/Injury Settlement DB Daniel Isom — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 20, 2022

Hill, 30, originally signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in May of 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but later signed on to their practice squad.

Hill had a brief stint with the Patriots in 2015 before he was claimed off of waivers by the Rams. Los Angeles re-signed him to a two-year, $8.25 million deal back in 2019 and made a base salary of $2.85 million last season.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $24 million deal with the Browns.

During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Browns traded Hill back to the Rams in return for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

In 2021, Hill appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 49 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, no interceptions, and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 78 overall cornerback out of 119 players.