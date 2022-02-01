Rams Make Six Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Rams officially made six practice squad moves on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Rams signed DB Antoine Brooks , WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway to their practice squad.

WR and TE to their practice squad. Rams placed DB Sharrod Neasman on the practice squad injured list.

on the practice squad injured list. Rams released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from their practice squad.

Here’s the Rams updated practice squad:

WR Landen Akers T Chandler Brewer DE Earnest Brown DB Tyler Hall G Jeremiah Kolone LB Justin Lawler DB Kareem Orr T Max Pircher (International) RB Javian Hawkins DE Jonah Williams LB Anthony Hines WR J.J. Koski DB Blake Countess DB Sharrod Neasman (Injured) DB Eric Weddle WR Warren Jackson TE Kyle Markway DB Antoine Brooks

Santoso, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions brought Santoso back on a futures contract for 2019 before waiving him at the start of the season. The Titans signed him to a contract before releasing him near the end of the season. He caught on with the Giants practice squad in 2020 and bounced on and off for the season.

The Giants traded Santoso to the Panthers during the preseason for a conditional seventh-round pick. However, he was waived after a few weeks. After a brief stint on the Titans’ practice squad, Santoso joined the Lions’ taxi squad in September.

The Lions released Santoso in November and he caught on with the Rams practice squad from there.

In 2021, Santoso has appeared in one game for the Panthers and three for the Lions, making 4-5 field goal attempts and 6-8 extra points.