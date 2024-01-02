Rams Make Three Moves, Place CB Shaun Jolly On IR

Aaron Wilson reports that the Rams have made three roster moves, including placing CB Shaun Jolly on injured reserve.

The team is also signing QB Dresser Winn to the practice squad and releasing LS Alex Matheson from the unit.

Jolly, 25, is a native of Stone Mountain, Georgia, and was a three-year starter at Appalachian State where he earned first-team all-conference honors in 2019.

He signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Rams signed Jolly off the Browns’ practice squad to their active roster later in the season. He was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and later reverted to their injured reserve list before being cut with a settlement.

Los Angeles brought Jolly back to the practice squad and he has bounced on and off the active roster.

In 2023, Jolly appeared in four games for the Rams but did not record a statistic.