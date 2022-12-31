Rams Make Three Roster Moves

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams are activating OL Chandler Brewer from injured reserve, as well as elevating TE Jared Pinkney and waiving OL Bobby Evans.

Brewer, 25, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee back in 2019 before catching on with the Rams.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a futures contract with the deal back in February and has bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad this season.

In 2022, Brewer has appeared in four games and started twice.