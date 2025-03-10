Rams Nearing Deal With C Coleman Shelton?

According to Courtney Cronin, the Rams are nearing a deal to bring back C Coleman Shelton, who spent the first five years of his career with the team.

Shelton, 29, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Washington back in 2018. He was cut coming out of the preseason and signed with the Titans’ practice squad. He signed with the Cardinals’ taxi squad in October of 2018 and later re-signed to a futures deal.

The Rams signed Shelton off Arizona’s practice squad back in September of 2019. He re-signed to an exclusive rights deal in 2021 and re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2022.

Shelton was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a two-year, $4.8 million contract that included a player option for 2024. He then signed with the Bears in 2024.

In 2024, Shelton appeared in all 17 games for the Bears, making 17 starts for them at center.