Rams Notes: Sean McVay, Robert Woods, Aaron Donald, Von Miller

Sean McVay

There has been some talk about the possibility of Rams HC Sean McVay leaving for a job in television at some point and from his recent comments, it certainly seems like it’s something to at least keep an eye on in the coming years.

“I love this so much that it’s such a passion but I also know that what I’ve seen from some of my closest friends, whether it’s coaches or even some of our players, I’m gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary,” McVay said, via ESPN.com. “I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can’t predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.

“I don’t really know. I know I love football and I’m so invested in this thing and I’m in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them.”

ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry has reported both in the past and recently that McVay has considered working as a television analyst as an alternative to coaching.

Last month, Jeremy Fowler spoke with multiple league executives who suggested McVay could follow a similar coaching/broadcasting path to Jon Gruden.

“I think he’s trying to get that Super Bowl ring quickly so then he can have options. … If he wants to do TV for a while, he’d be great at it and can always go back and coach any team he wants after that,” one executive told Fowler.

Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that television executives would have interest in McVay if this ended up being something he wanted to pursue.

McVay has grown up around football so he’s well aware of the lifestyle that comes with this job long-term.

“I also know how much time is taken away during these months of the year and I saw that growing up,” McVay said. “He has such a special relationship with my grandpa who was a coach and in personnel but one of the things that prevented him from getting into coaching was, ‘Man, I had such a great relationship but my dad missed out on a lot of the things’ but didn’t want to do that with me and my little brother. So, I always remembered that and at some point, I want to be able to have a family. So, that’s why I say that. But, s—, you’ll probably be talking to me when I’m 61 doing this stuff.

“Who knows?”

Ian Rapoport reports that McVay plans to return for the 2022 season and beyond, despite his recent comments.

McVay texted Rapoport the following: “I’m committed to this team and coaching.”

Robert Woods

Rams WR Robert Woods found his season-ending injury hard to accept. He then had to get past the thought of his team playing in the Super Bowl without him. Currently, Woods is just excited for his teammates, despite losing out on what likely would have been his third straight 1,000-yard season.

“I feel like recently I was able to overcome that feeling of like ‘Ah man, not being a part of it,’” Woods said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. “I feel like the team has been really, really big on like ‘You’re a part of this, you’re a part of this, you’re a part of this.’ Initially, you’re fresh out of being injured, fresh out of surgery and you’re like ‘Man, I was just doing that a few weeks ago.’ But really, I feel like I was able to get past that and able to really enjoy this whole playoff experience. Yeah, I didn’t play all 17, but I’m a part of this championship team. Hopefully, we win it, but there’s gonna be a stone in there for me, for my work. We all going to be a part of this. We’re all going to get a part of that ring whatever it is.”

Aaron Donald & Von Miller

Rams DL Aaron Donald told the press that he has been inspired by LB Von Miller to become a more vocal leader since his arrival in Los Angeles.

“Well obviously, we knew Von Miller, he’s an amazing talent,” Donald said, via Pro Football Talk. “His career speaks for itself, his production speaks for itself. I think adding to the mix with this defense with the players we had already was huge for us. I think he helped us a lot. He’s a great guy on the field, off the field. He’s definitely a great leader, leadership role. I think some things I’ve been able to take from Von and him being here and just talking to him is being more of a vocal guy. It’s been great to have him as a part of this team and get us to where we’re at right now — on the verge of trying to win a Super Bowl. But at the same time, building that brotherhood together has been great.”