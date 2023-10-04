Rams Officially Designate WR Cooper Kupp To Return From Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams announced they’ve officially designated WR Cooper Kupp to return from injured reserve.
Los Angeles also designated LB Ochaun Mathis to return as well.
LA Rams Transactions
• Designated for Return, Returned to Practice: WR Cooper Kupp, LB Ochaun Mathis
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 4, 2023
Kupp will now have 21 days to practice before being activated from injured reserve.
Los Angeles initially determined Kupp to be day-to-day after suffering a setback with his hamstring injury before the start of the season, leading to him being placed on injured reserve.
Kupp, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.
The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.
In 2022, Kupp appeared in nine games for the Rams and caught 75 passes on 98 targets for 812 yards receiving and six touchdowns.
