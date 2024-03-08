Rams Officially Hire Sean Desai & Jerry Schuplinski

The Los Angeles Rams announced Friday that they’ve officially hired Sean Desai and Jerry Schuplinski as senior assistants on their coaching staff.

We've added Jerry Schuplinski + Sean Desai to our 2024 coaching staff. ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 8, 2024

Desai, 40, began his coaching career at Temple back in 2006 as a defensive and special teams coach. He later became the assistant director of football operations at the University of Miami.

After one year at Boston College, the Bears hired Desai as a quality control coach. He was later promoted to their safeties coach for the 2019 season and again to defensive coordinator in 2021.

Desai left Chicago’s coaching staff after Matt Nagy was fired and joined the Seahawks as their associate head coach. He also worked with the secondary before accepting the defensive coordinator job with the Eagles last year.

Unfortunately, the Eagles demoted Desai midseason in favor of Matt Patricia before letting him go in January.