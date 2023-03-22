Rams Officially Re-Sign OLB Michael Hoecht

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Rams have officially re-signed OLB Michael Hoecht.

He was previously tendered as an exclusive rights free agent. Los Angeles had exclusive negotiating rights with him at a league minimum salary.

Hoecht converted from defensive line to outside linebacker and is expected to compete for a rotational role in 2023.

Hoecht, 25, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Brown in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts and signed to their practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal in 2021.

In 2022, Hoecht appeared in all 17 games and recorded 36 tackles, four tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.