Rams Officially Re-Sign S John Johnson

Per the wire, the Rams have officially re-signed S John Johnson to a contract.
Johnson, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Rams out of Boston College in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.25 million rookie contract with the Rams before entering free agency.
The Browns signed Johnson to a three-year $33.75 million deal during the 2021 offseason. He was designated a June 1 release in 2023 and he returned to Los Angeles.
In 2023, Johnson appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 42 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass defenses.
