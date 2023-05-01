Rams Officially Sign 24 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed 24 undrafted rookie free agents to the roster. 

It’s a sizable haul but not necessarily a surprise given the Rams’ financial constraints in 2023, which is expected to be a rebuilding year or reset year depending on who you ask. 

The full list includes: 

  1. Kelechi Anyalebechi ILB Incarnate Word
  2. Tanner Brown K Oklahoma State
  3. Timarcus Davis CB Arizona State
  4. Tyon Davis CB Tulsa
  5. Collin Duncan S Mississippi State
  6. Christopher Dunn K North Carolina State
  7. Tiyon Evans RB Louisville
  8. Tyler Hudson WR Louisville
  9. Tanner Ingle S North Carolina State
  10. Sam James WR West Virginia
  11. Matthew Jester OLB Princeton
  12. Quindell Johnson S Memphis
  13. Jordan Jones CB Rhode Island
  14. Sean Maginn OC Wake Forest
  15. Mike Mcallister OC Youngstown State
  16. Cameron McCutcheon CB Western Carolina
  17. Christian Sims TE Bowling Green
  18. Ryan Smenda, Jr. ILB Wake Forest
  19. Xavier Smith WR Florida A&M
  20. Deandre Square ILB Kentucky
  21. Rashad Torrence S Florida
  22. Alex Ward LS Central Florida
  23. Dresser Winn QB Tennessee-Martin
  24. Jaiden Woodbey ILB Boston College

Dunn, 25, was a five-year starter at N.C. State as the kicker. He was a consensus All-American in 2022 and won the Lou Groza award given to the nation’s best kicker. 

During his five-year college career, Dunn appeared in 62 games and converted 97-115 field goal attempts (84.3 percent), and all 200 of his extra points. 

