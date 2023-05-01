Rams Officially Sign 24 Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed 24 undrafted rookie free agents to the roster.

Welcome to the #RamsHouse! We've agreed to terms with 24 undrafted free agents. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0eSm8waU62 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 1, 2023

It’s a sizable haul but not necessarily a surprise given the Rams’ financial constraints in 2023, which is expected to be a rebuilding year or reset year depending on who you ask.

The full list includes:

Kelechi Anyalebechi ILB Incarnate Word Tanner Brown K Oklahoma State Timarcus Davis CB Arizona State Tyon Davis CB Tulsa Collin Duncan S Mississippi State Christopher Dunn K North Carolina State Tiyon Evans RB Louisville Tyler Hudson WR Louisville Tanner Ingle S North Carolina State Sam James WR West Virginia Matthew Jester OLB Princeton Quindell Johnson S Memphis Jordan Jones CB Rhode Island Sean Maginn OC Wake Forest Mike Mcallister OC Youngstown State Cameron McCutcheon CB Western Carolina Christian Sims TE Bowling Green Ryan Smenda, Jr. ILB Wake Forest Xavier Smith WR Florida A&M Deandre Square ILB Kentucky Rashad Torrence S Florida Alex Ward LS Central Florida Dresser Winn QB Tennessee-Martin Jaiden Woodbey ILB Boston College

Dunn, 25, was a five-year starter at N.C. State as the kicker. He was a consensus All-American in 2022 and won the Lou Groza award given to the nation’s best kicker.

During his five-year college career, Dunn appeared in 62 games and converted 97-115 field goal attempts (84.3 percent), and all 200 of his extra points.