Rams Officially Sign 24 Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed 24 undrafted rookie free agents to the roster.
Welcome to the #RamsHouse!
We've agreed to terms with 24 undrafted free agents. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/0eSm8waU62
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 1, 2023
It’s a sizable haul but not necessarily a surprise given the Rams’ financial constraints in 2023, which is expected to be a rebuilding year or reset year depending on who you ask.
The full list includes:
- Kelechi Anyalebechi ILB Incarnate Word
- Tanner Brown K Oklahoma State
- Timarcus Davis CB Arizona State
- Tyon Davis CB Tulsa
- Collin Duncan S Mississippi State
- Christopher Dunn K North Carolina State
- Tiyon Evans RB Louisville
- Tyler Hudson WR Louisville
- Tanner Ingle S North Carolina State
- Sam James WR West Virginia
- Matthew Jester OLB Princeton
- Quindell Johnson S Memphis
- Jordan Jones CB Rhode Island
- Sean Maginn OC Wake Forest
- Mike Mcallister OC Youngstown State
- Cameron McCutcheon CB Western Carolina
- Christian Sims TE Bowling Green
- Ryan Smenda, Jr. ILB Wake Forest
- Xavier Smith WR Florida A&M
- Deandre Square ILB Kentucky
- Rashad Torrence S Florida
- Alex Ward LS Central Florida
- Dresser Winn QB Tennessee-Martin
- Jaiden Woodbey ILB Boston College
Dunn, 25, was a five-year starter at N.C. State as the kicker. He was a consensus All-American in 2022 and won the Lou Groza award given to the nation’s best kicker.
During his five-year college career, Dunn appeared in 62 games and converted 97-115 field goal attempts (84.3 percent), and all 200 of his extra points.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!