Rams Officially Sign Four Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Rams officially signed four draft picks to contracts on Tuesday.

This leaves 10 unsigned prospects from the Rams’ 2023 class including:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 36 Steve Avila OG Signed 3 77 Byron Young DE 3 89 Kobie Turner DE 4 128 Stetson Bennett QB 5 161 Nick Hampton LB 5 174 Warren McClendon Jr OT 5 175 Davis Allen TE 5 177 Puka Nacua WR 6 182 Tre’Vius Tomlinson DB 6 189 Ochaun Mathis DE 6 215 Zach Evans RB 7 223 Ethan Evans P Signed 7 234 Jason Taylor II S Signed 7 259 Desjuan Johnson DL Signed

Avila, 23, was a three-year starter at TCU, earning consensus All-American honors in 2022 and as well as first-team All-Big 12 in 2021 and 2022.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former Steelers OL Chris Kemoeatu.

The Rams drafted him in the second round with the No. 36 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9,252,708 rookie contract that includes a $3,729,242 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,682,311 in 2023.

During his five-year college career, Avila appeared in 47 games and made 35 starts for TCU, including 17 at center, 15 at left guard, two at right tackle and one at right guard.