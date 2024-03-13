Rams Officially Tender RFA OLB Michael Hoecht

The Los Angeles Rams officially tendered restricted free agent OLB Michael Hoecht.

Hoecht converted from defensive line to outside linebacker and is expected to compete for a rotational role in 2023.

Hoecht, 26, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Brown in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts and signed to their practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal in 2021.

In 2023, Hoecht appeared in all 17 games and recorded 81 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass defenses.