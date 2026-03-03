Rams Open To Trading First-Round Pick, Want To Add “All-Pro” Talent To Secondary

Rams GM Les Snead spoke with reporters today after not traveling to the Combine this past week and discussed the team’s plans this coming offseason, per Nate Atkins.

As he’s mentioned before, Snead indicated the Rams plan to be aggressive to try and maximize the Super Bowl window they have left with QB Matthew Stafford.

That includes a willingness to trade one of their two first-round picks for a proven player, per Snead. The Rams have the No. 13 pick from a trade with the Falcons last year, and their own selection at No. 29 overall.

Snead also reiterated the secondary will be a point of emphasis for the Rams after it’s been a weakness the last two years and they’ve been exploring those options. “Is there an All Pro player you could add?” Snead said.

He also noted this is the peak time of year for trade talks and the Rams are involved.

Los Angeles and Snead were infamously aggressive several years ago and it resulted in a Super Bowl title, but since then have pivoted and have rebuilt into a contender primarily through the draft.

Safety is in pretty decent shape but cornerback is an area the Rams could look to aggressively upgrade with their draft picks, whether they use a couple on prospects or trade for veterans.

It would not be surprising if the Rams inquired with the Chiefs about CB Trent McDuffie, who’s entering a contract year under the fifth-year option. Kansas City has shown a willingness to let corners walk past a certain value point and has also been willing to trade star players.

We’ll have more on the Rams as the news is available.