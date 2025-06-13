Rams OT Alaric Jackson Dealing With Blood Clots Again

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Rams OT Alaric Jackson is unfortunately dealing with blood clots again, which is something he experienced back in 2022.

According to Rapoport, the belief is still that Jackson will be able to play in 2025. However, there are still questions about his immediate health.

The Rams opted to sign veteran OT D.J. Humphries to a contract Thursday evening for depth.

Jackson and the Rams agreed to a three-year, $57 million deal including $35 million guaranteed this offseason after he was set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Jackson, 26, was a four-year starter at Iowa and was a first-team All-Big Ten recipient in 2020, third-team All-Big Ten in 2019, second-team All-Big Ten in 2018, and a Freshman All-American in 2017.

Jackson signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft. He was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason before Los Angeles used a second-round tender on him worth $4.8 million for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in 14 games for the Rams and started each appearance. ProFootballFocus has him rated as the No. 18 overall offensive tackle out of 81 qualifying players.