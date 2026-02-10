Rams OT Rob Havenstein Announces Retirement

Per Sarah Barshop, Rams OT Rob Havenstein has announced his retirement from the NFL on his Instagram.

Havenstein, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $32.5 million extension before the start of the 2018 season.

Havenstein agreed to a re-negotiated contract before the 2020 season and agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million extension in September 2022.

Over his 11-year career, Havenstein made 148 starts with the Rams at right tackle.