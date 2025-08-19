Rams Place DE Keir Thomas On IR

The Los Angeles Rams have placed DE Keir Thomas on injured reserve, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Additionally, the Rams have waived TE Anthony Torres from injured reserve with a settlement. They also waived WR Mario Williams with an injury designation.

Thomas, 27, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State following the 2022 draft.

He spent most of his first three seasons on the team’s practice squad after being let go following training camp every year. He re-signed with the Rams on a futures deal this offseason.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in one game for the Rams and recorded three total tackles including a tackle for loss.