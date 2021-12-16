Rams Place Nine Players On COVID List, Sign DB Greg Stroman To PS

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they have placed nine players on the COVID-19/reserve list. The team also signed veteran DB Greg Stroman to their practice squad.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Placed T Tremayne Anchrum Jr., DB Antoine Brooks Jr., G Bobby Evans, DB Jake Gervase, LB Von Miler, LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DB Kareem Orr, LB Troy Reeder, LB Christian Rozeboom on Reserve/COVID-19 list — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 17, 2021

Stroman, 25, was drafted by Washington in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal when Washington released him during training camp.

Stroman most recently was a member of the Bills practice squad before being let go by the team.

In 2018 as a rookie, Stroman appeared in 15 games and recorded 38 total tackles, one interception, and four pass defenses.

